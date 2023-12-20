Rhea Ripley addresses Judgment Day's status following major revelation on WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to address the status of The Judgment Day following the series of events that took place on Monday Night RAW this week.

During the show, JD McDonagh, the most recent recruit, lost to wrestling veteran R-Truth in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. The match stipulated that the loser would have to leave the villainous faction. Although McDonagh was defeated, he remained a part of the group. Plus, Finn Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers in the main event.

Rhea Ripley addressed the status of The Judgment Day on X by stating that a family that sticks together, stays together. She also included a photo of herself and the rest of the group during their appearance on last night's RAW.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo blasted Rhea Ripley for a ridiculous segment on WWE RAW

During the main event of RAW this week, The Eradicator was at ringside to accompany The Judgment Day while Ivy Nile was there to accompany The Creed Brothers. The two female stars got physical, as Nile planted the Women's World Champion face-first into the ring apron.

On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the spot ruined Rhea's credibility as a powerhouse, and that Chyna wouldn't have done something like that.

"If you didn't think it was a comedy act, all you had to do was look at that spot with Ivy and Rhea Ripley, when she got Ripley up on her shoulders. Can you imagine Chyna doing that? That's what people don't understand. After watching that tonight, don't ever compare this girl to Chyna. Ivy's got her up on the shoulders, her face is fully exposed, Rhea is doing all this like Wilma Flintstone rather than just cracking her in the face. Don't ever make the analogy with Rhea Ripley and Chyna again. You can watch all the times Chyna was on RAW, and never once did she act like a clown." [From 5:45 onwards]

Ripley is scheduled to defend her title against Ivy Nile at WWE Day 1.

Do you think Nile will dethrone Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below!