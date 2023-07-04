Rhea Ripley addresses rumors of The Judgment Day's demise following WWE RAW

Following what was a dramatic episode of Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley has brok the silence on The Judgment Day's strength as a group after friction amongst some of its members reared its head.

After Damian Priest won the Money in the Bank briefcase this weekend, many are expecting him to eventually win a world title. However, one star who also wants the gold is his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor.

Despite Balor and Priest getting in each other's faces last night, Rhea has taken to social media saying that The Judgment Day is "fine" after a bad evening for the faction.

The Judgment Day is undoubtedly one of the biggest acts in WWE today, with Rhea Ripley reigning as the current Women's World Champion.

Former WWE writer comments on Rhea Ripley's latest title match

Having not defended her championship all that much since gaining the gold at WrestleMania 39 last April, the Eradicator put her title on the line last night on RAW against Natalya.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo praised both women for their highly physical encounter.

"I'm putting over this match with those two. I'm gonna tell you why guys, it's quite simple. Those two girls worked their bu*ts off. This looked like a fight. There's no over-the-top acrobatics, none of that BS. This was a fight. I'm telling you, every time it looks like a fight, I'm not just speaking for myself, I'm speaking for casual fans, that's what they want to see. They want to see a fight. Kudos to both of these women." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Over the past year, Rhea Ripley has proven to be one of the most dominant and charismatic superstars on both RAW and SmackDown.

