Rhea Ripley admits real reason she showed up at RAW in Belgium

Rhea Ripley showed up on WWE RAW tonight. She caused massive chaos during the contract signing.

Things were looking good for Rhea Ripley at the start of the year when she won the Women's World Championship. It looked like she had punched her ticket to WrestleMania. However, things went downhill for her when she defended her title against IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of RAW. Bianca Belair, who was at ringside, turned out to be a massive distraction for Mami, allowing SKY to pick up a shocking win.

Since this loss, Ripley has been livid about losing her title so close to WrestleMania. Tonight on RAW, there was a contract signing between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair. However, Ripley decided to interfere. As things escalated, Mami attacked both SKY and Belair before she signed her name onto the contract, claiming it was a legal document.

During an interview on RAW Recap, Rhea said she went to Belgium to interrupt the contract signing. She once again claimed that her name is now on the contract and it is a legal document.

“Yeah, I mean, that sounds like it’s worth a trip. It sounds like I had some business to attend. I’m having a good time. I signed a contract. My name’s on it. It’s legal. It’s a legal document. You can’t erase my name, you can’t do anything about it," Ripley said.

Bianca Belair reacts to Rhea Ripley's actions on RAW

Just because Rhea Ripley signed her name onto a contract doesn't add her to the match since it is binding. This was the point Adam Pearce was trying to make when he tried to reason with Mami backstage, but she was in no mood to listen.

Hence, Bianca Belair took to social media to explain that Mami can't sign a contract that doesn't have her name to begin with, or else anyone could sign a contract and get added to their match. She also called Mami's actions childish.

"He said it, I didn’t. Childish… Someone please explain to her how a contract works…. Or… does someone else wanna come out next week, sign a contract that doesn’t have their name on it.. and make it a fatal 4-way while we’re at it… STAY 👏🏾OUTTA 👏🏾MY 👏🏾BUSINESS👏🏾," Belair wrote on X.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will find a legal way to get added to this title match.

