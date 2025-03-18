Rhea Ripley makes major mistake on WWE RAW; has been called out 

Rhea Ripley made a major mistake on WWE RAW. She seemed to have misunderstood a complex process. Now, she's been called out for it.

Rhea Ripley did the unexpected on WWE RAW tonight. Not only was she out during the contract signing with IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, but she also attacked both, destroying them after the signing, and then added her name to the agreement while Adam Pearce shouted at her that it was not how contracts worked. The star may have even damaged her chances of being in the match.

Pearce confronted Rhea Ripley backstage after she signed the contract and said it was not binding and that that was not how it worked. He said it was like talking to a child. Ripley's mistake of not understanding how a contract worked seemed to grate on him.

Bianca Belair also reacted to Ripley's major mistake on X, saying that Pearce had said it so that she didn't need to, calling the star childish. She asked someone to explain to Ripley how a contract works and said that if that was the case, someone else could come out the next week and sign a contract that didn't have their name in it and make it a fatal four-way. She asked The Nightmare to stay out of her business.

"He said it, I didn’t. Childish… Someone please explain to her how a contract works…. Or… does someone else wanna come out next week, sign a contract that doesn’t have their name on it.. and make it a fatal 4-way while we’re at it… STAY 👏🏾OUTTA 👏🏾MY 👏🏾BUSINESS👏🏾," Belair wrote on X.

IYO SKY and Bianca Belair are official for WrestleMania; Rhea Ripley is not

Although it seems obvious that Rhea Ripley will be added to the title match at WrestleMania, for the moment, SKY and Belair are the only two official for the match now.

At this time, Ripley is not official for the match.

