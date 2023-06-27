Rhea Ripley amused by idea that male WWE Superstar had flashbacks of losing to her last time

Rhea Ripley was amused by the idea of WWE Superstar Akira Tozawa having flashbacks of losing to her last time.

On the December 19, 2022, episode of WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley punched Tozawa in the face and challenged him to step into the ring against her. Ripley demolished Tozawa and came out on top in the bout.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Tozawa faced off against Dominik Mysterio. Ripley was present ringside for her Judgment Day teammate. During the match, Tozawa looked intimidated after making brief eye contact with the WWE Women's World Champion.

Ripley took to Twitter and reacted with an emoji to a post by Sportskeeda Wrestling with a caption that said; "Tozawa got flashbacks."

Although Tozawa looked dominating throughout the match, Dominik Mysterio managed to pin him with a frog splash and came out on top in the bout.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio before they became Judgment Day teammates

On the Under The Ring podcast, Rhea Ripley shed light on her relationship with Dominik Mysterio ahead of their pairing. She said that the two were barely friends and only exchanged greetings when their paths crossed.

"We barely talked before this whole Judgment Day thing. Like we said, 'Hi, how are you', and that was about it. But watching our chemistry just sort of blossom and grow week by week and we're getting more comfortable with each other, which is fantastic. It's been really fun and also getting to watch him grow as a performer and blossom and get more confident week in and week out has been very rewarding as well," said Ripley.

What kind of Dominik Mysterio will we see face Cody Rhodes this Saturday?

Dominik Mysterio will face off against Cody Rhodes at the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event in London on July 1. We will have to wait to see if Dominik will be able to defeat the American Nightmare or not.

Do you think Dominik will defeat Cody Rhodes at Money in the Bank? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

