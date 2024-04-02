Rhea Ripley angrily warns WWE star: "Don't touch me"

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley sent a stern warning to a WWE star on last night's RAW.

On RAW, Dominik Mysterio let Legado Del Fantasma into The Judgment Day's lounge. This didn't sit well with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Mami seemed annoyed with Angel Garza during the segment and slapped his hand. She then said the following to the fellow WWE Superstar: "Don't touch me."

Angel Garza has now responded to the incident via his official Twitter/X handle. Here's what he wrote:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch criticizes Rhea Ripley

At a recent live event, The Nightmare hit a stinkface on Nia Jax and it didn't take long before the clip went viral on Twitter. Shortly after, Becky Lynch had a chat with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, where she blasted Ripley for putting her butt out in front of kids at the live event.

"When I think of the amount of women that were at one stage fighting against that treatment, they were forced to do two-minute matches. And maybe I'm just stuffy and jaded because this is the stuff I have to fight against. Of course, everybody loves it; it's cool and edgy. But if I and my little girl are sitting in the crowd, and if I have my daughter, and she's seeing that, and she's thinking that's what she needs to be if she's a professional wrestler, and that's the stuff that's getting a reaction, and that's the stuff that people are talking about, and that's the stuff they're posting on social media," said Becky Lynch. [0:20-1:08]

Ripley and Lynch are all set to compete in a Women's World Title match at WrestleMania XL. The two female stars are insanely talented, and fans can expect an instant classic when the duo collides on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

