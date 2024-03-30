Rhea Ripley's viral stinkface video sends wrong message to little girls, says massive WWE star

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch isn't happy with Rhea Ripley showing off her butt at a recent live event.

At the Springfield live event a few days ago, the Women's World Champion locked horns with Nia Jax. During the match, The Eradicator hit a stinkface on Nia Jax in what turned into a viral moment quickly.

While Rhea Ripley garnered heaps of praise from fans, her WrestleMania XL opponent was left unimpressed. During a recent interview with WrestlingNewsCo, The Man asserted that Mami's actions did not send the right message to young girls and aspiring female wrestlers.

"When I think of the amount of women that were at one stage fighting against that treatment. They were forced to do two-minute matches. And maybe I'm just stuffy and jaded because this is the stuff I have to fight against. Of course, everybody loves it; it's cool and edgy. But if I and my little girl are sitting in the crowd, and if I have my daughter, and she's seeing that, and she's thinking that's what she needs to be if she's a professional wrestler and that's the stuff that's getting a reaction, and that's the stuff that people are talking about, and that's the stuff they're posting on social media," said Becky Lynch. [0:20-1:08]

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley's NXT match in 2019

The Man took on The Eradicator on an episode of WWE NXT five years ago. However, the match ended in a double disqualification due to outside interference.

Last month, Becky Lynch punched her ticket to WrestleMania XL by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. The victory helped her earn the right to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Title at The Show of Shows. The two women will lock horns at The Showcase of the Immortals next weekend.

