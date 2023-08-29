Rhea Ripley is angry with Judgment Day members; sends an ultimatum

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is so angry with fellow Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest that she even sent them an ultimatum.

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Damian Priest take on Sami Zayn at the head of the show. The star was in a precarious situation with Zayn when JD McDonagh came out to assist the Money in the Bank holder. At the end of the bout, Priest saw from the ramp as McDonagh was attacked by Zayn and Kevin Owens.

This caused a rift between Balor and Priest backstage, as the latter did not appreciate McDonagh interfering in his bout.

Rhea Ripley was furious with the two Judgment Day members and asked them to get along. She even warned them that there would be changes if Priest and Balor were unable to win the tag titles.

Damian Priest and Finn Balor are now set to face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WWE Payback.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Finn Balor and Damian Priest will be able to stay on the same page and win the tag titles at Payback.

What do you think about Rhea Ripley's warning? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE