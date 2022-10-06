Create

Rhea Ripley appears to reference iconic WWE faction in recent update

The Judgment Day
Ripley seems to know her WWE history.
It seems Rhea Ripley is continuing to provoke Edge ahead of Extreme Rules, which will be held this Saturday.

Long before he formed The Judgment Day, Edge created a stable around him in 2007 called La Familia with Vickie Guerrero, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, and Chavo Guerrero. The faction lasted almost two years and helped Edge stay on top of the SmackDown brand throughout most of the group's run.

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to post a picture of The Judgment Day. She called them "Mi Familia," which seems to be a shot at the "La Familia" stable that Edge ran well over a decade ago in WWE. Tweeting out:

It's funny to note that while Ripley tagged both Finn Balor and Damian Priest in her photo, she chose to leave Dominik Mysterio out. Perhaps a sign that The Judgment Day is, in fact, using Rey Mysterio's son.

Will Rhea Ripley assist Finn Balor in his match against Edge at Extreme Rules?

On Saturday night at Extreme Rules, Finn Balor will compete in arguably his most important WWE match in years as he takes on The Rated R Superstar Edge in an 'I Quit' match.

Edge has vowed that there is nothing Finn Balor can do to make him say he quits, but in a match with no rules it would seem that Balor should have the decisive advantage.

If Ripley, Mysterio, and Priest assist Balor in his match against the WWE Hall of Famer and it leads to a victory for The Judgment Day, it will go a long way in building the faction as a credible threat going forward.

What do you make of Ripley's tweet? Do you think this was another shot at Edge ahead of his match with Finn Balor? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

