Rhea Ripley Arrives After Top Star is Left Without Two Major Allies in Dangerous Situation

A top star found herself in a dangerous situation without two of her friends. However, Rhea Ripley showed up to save her.Last week on RAW, IYO SKY faced Roxanne Perez. Ahead of the match, the Kabuki Warriors offered to be in IYO's corner. However, the former WWE Women's Champion didn't want any help from her friends. Despite this, Kairi Sane and Asuka interfered in IYO's match but ended up costing her the bout. Afterward, IYO SKY confronted the Kabuki Warriors, which resulted in Asuka shoving the former.Tonight, on the red brand, SKY was set to face off against Raquel Rodriguez. Moments before the match, the Kabuki Warriors confronted IYO, and Asuka apologized for last week. They even offered to help her out in her match tonight, but the former WWE Women's Champion said she wanted to face Raquel all by herself. IYO was able to defeat Raquel. However, Roxanne Perez attacked the former Damage CTRL member after the match. Rhea Ripley then came out to save her, and together, they were able to get the better of the Judgment Day members.Vince Russo Was Upset with Rhea Ripley's BookingRhea Ripley is arguably the biggest female star on the WWE roster. However, after losing the Women's World Championship, her booking has taken a bit of a hit. Last week on RAW, Rhea was only involved in a backstage segment with IYO SKY.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo criticized WWE's booking of Ripley. He claimed that she is the biggest female star in the company and should be booked accordingly.&quot;Rhea is probably the biggest female star they have on this show, and that's what she did on this show. That's it, guys. That's it in a nutshell. She's probably the most over female on RAW, and she's got a 30-second vignette in the back in a two-and-a-half-hour show. That's unbelievable to me because if I'm writing this show like that, [she] is a weapon. You know that's a card I'm playing. I mean she's got a big, big part in the show, and that's how you use her,&quot; Russo said. [From 31:53 onwards]It looks like Rhea Ripley is going to start feuding with Judgment Day again.