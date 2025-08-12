Rhea Ripley’s role on RAW buried by WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley wasn't seen for the majority of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. She is one of the most popular stars on the red brand and is a huge fan favorite. Toward the end of the program, Ripley was featured in an extremely short segment.

WWE veteran Vince Russo buried WWE for Ripley's booking on this week's show. Rhea Ripley appeared in a backstage segment with IYO SKY after the Japanese wrestler had a falling out with her former Damage CTRL teammates, Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Russo addressed the duo's interaction on the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. The WWE veteran was visibly annoyed at Rhea Ripley's limited role on the show.

"Rhea is probably the biggest female star they have on this show, and that's what she did on this show. That's it, guys. That's it in a nutshell. She's probably the most over female on RAW, and she's got a 30-second vignette in the back in a two-and-a-half-hour show. That's unbelievable to me because if I'm writing this show like that, [she] is a weapon. You know that's a card I'm playing. I mean she's got a big, big part in the show, and that's how you use her," Russo said. [From 31:53 onwards]

Regardless of her character, Rhea Ripley has been a mainstay on RAW for years now. She has already held the Women's World Championship on multiple occasions, and it might be time to switch things up a bit for The Eradicator. Either a heel run or a move to the blue brand could help keep things fresh for Mami.

