  Rhea Ripley to turn heel on tonight's WWE RAW? Potential explored 

Rhea Ripley to turn heel on tonight's WWE RAW? Potential explored 

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 11, 2025 18:03 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
Rhea Ripley makes her entrance during WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley battled IYO SKY and Naomi in a Triple Threat Match for the latter's Women's World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. After an incredible display, the bout ended with The Glow securing the victory and retaining the gold.

However, Naomi has been scheduled to defend the title in a one-on-one match against IYO SKY on tonight's episode of RAW. The bout was made official last week after SKY asked for a rematch since she wasn't the one who was pinned in the title match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

That said, while the former Women's World Champion will look to regain the title tonight, Rhea Ripley might turn heel and cost her the gold in a shocking twist. During a backstage segment on the red brand last week, Mami told SKY that nothing could make her happier than to beat the latter for the title.

Given this incident, Ripley might attack The Genius of the Sky during her championship match tonight against Naomi and cost her a potential Women's World Title win. This could be the Triple H-led creative team's plan of having Mami return to being a heel since she is seemingly not as dominant while being a babyface.

This angle is speculative as of this writing, and nothing is confirmed yet. Fans will have to wait and see the turn of events tonight on RAW.

Why Rhea Ripley should return to being a heel

Many viewers believe that Rhea Ripley's career as a babyface has seemingly reached a plateau. This has been proven by the numerous losses she's sustained in her attempts to regain the Women's World Championship since losing it to IYO SKY on the March 3 episode of RAW.

Arguably, Mami has seemingly achieved more success in her career as a heel than as a babyface. Hence, Ripley potentially turning heel could reintroduce her as an unstoppable force and enable her potential to be fully utilized. She could finally regain her place at the top of the women's division as a world champion.

That said, this angle is speculative, and Rhea Ripley returning to a heel character hasn't been confirmed. Only time will reveal what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstar.

About the author
Bethel Benjamin

Edited by Arsh Das
