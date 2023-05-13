Rhea Ripley asks Austin Theory a question on Twitter

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley had a hilarious question for Austin Theory in her latest tweet.

Mattel's new WWE Elite 102 series features action figures of Ripley, Theory, Sami Zayn, Edge, Gunther, and Mick Foley. Ringside Collectibles recently promoted the new line on its official Twitter handle.

Rhea Ripley noticed the placement of Austin Theory's figure and couldn't help but notice the way it was looking at her figure. She tagged Theory in her response to the tweet and had the following question for him:

"What you looking at @_Theory1 …"

You can check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley isn't too fond of Austin Theory

Last year, Austin Theory teamed up with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest at a WWE live event. The duo lost a tag team match to AJ Styles and Finn Balor. Theory shared a hilarious picture from the show in which Ripley could be seen yelling at him. The picture quickly went viral on social media and Theory later shared it on his Instagram story.

In the story, Theory asked The Nightmare why she was yelling at him. In a blunt response, Ripley told Theory that she yelled at him because he was stupid. Ripley never shies away from taking shots at fellow WWE Superstars on social media and Theory wasn't an exception. In real life, though, Ripley and Theory are good friends.

Both Rhea Ripley and Austin Theory are doing quite well for themselves on the main roster at present. Both young guns picked up massive victorious over their respective opponents at this year's WrestleMania. Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's title in one of the best women's matches in history. Theory's singles encounter with WWE legend John Cena ended with him retaining his United States title.

Share your reactions to Ripley's amusing question to Austin Theory on Twitter!

Poll : 0 votes