Rhea Ripley could betray Dominik Mysterio to align with former WWE champion, according to Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While the romance angle between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio has endured thus far in WWE, this may soon change according to wrestling veteran Bill Apter.

The Judgment Day has been a dominant faction on the roster, despite their recent growing internal problems. The Eradicator has also always been closely associated with Rey Mysterio's son. However, the recent alliance between Ripley and Drew McIntyre has drawn a lot of attention from fans, some of whom feel that Drew may become Dominik's rival for Mami's affection.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, legendary journalist Bill Apter raised some similar questions about Rhea Ripley's future.

"The question now is do you see Rhea Ripley favouring Drew McIntyre, and maybe Dom Dom moving to the side, so to say? Because it looks to me like Rhea Ripley is very enamoured with Drew McIntyre." [14.27 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

McIntyre can certainly be a great addition to The Judgment Day, even if he does become a rival for Dominik Mysterio. As of now, only time will tell what is next for the Scottish superstar in WWE.

