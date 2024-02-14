Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and more warned in bold statement by recent WWE signing

The WWE Universe finally got to see Jade Cargill's in-ring debut at the 37th annual Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Now, the former AEW TBS Champion is calling out all challengers.

Cargill was a surprise entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match after signing with WWE last year. She entered at number 28 and lasted 11 minutes and 3 seconds before being eliminated by Liv Morgan. Cargill had three eliminations during the match. She eliminated Nia Jax, then teamed up with Naomi to eliminate Becky Lynch, but then turned against Naomi and eliminated her as well.

Cargill has been on SmackDown since the 2024 Royal Rumble, but she still has not been assigned to RAW or SmackDown. Speaking to FOX News, it was noted that the former AEW star has not yet chosen which brand she would be on moving forward, whether it was RAW, SmackDown, or NXT.

Cargill added that she had her eyes set on all the top stars of the WWE women's division.

"I want to take down everyone – the Rhea Ripleys, the Bianca Belairs, the Nia Jax, the Becky Lynchs. All of them. They all are in my territory and in the way of me being phenomenal, like I know I am," Jade Cargill said.

WWE is expected to book Jade in a storyline for WrestleMania 40. She will likely return to TV in the near future.

Jade Cargill talked about a showdown with top WWE Superstar

A highlight from Jade Cargill's WWE in-ring debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match was her showdown with Bianca Belair.

The EST and Jade have both expressed interest in a potential match against each other. While speaking to Denise Salcedo for Instinct Culture, Cargill said she and Belair would make magic no matter what they did.

"[What about that face-off that you had with Bianca Belair?] I know. I know. I mean, we're gonna see what happens. I think I would rather work with the great Bianca Belair. I think she's phenomenal. I think she's a great representation of the African-American community. And I just, you know, we're gonna make magic whether we work against or together. We're gonna make magic," Jade Cargill said.

Besides the 2024 Royal Rumble appearance, Cargill has not wrestled since her loss to Kris Statlander at the AEW Rampage tapings on September 13, 2023.

