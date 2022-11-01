Rhea Ripley blasts current WWE RAW stars for "being weak"

Rhea Ripley has been a constant menace for her and The Judgment Day's rivals on WWE RAW. Not only does she land cheap shots on male superstars almost weekly, but The Nightmare is also unwilling to back down from a fight against any of them.

Her actions have given The Judgment Day an advantage every time, from knocking out Beth Phoenix at Extreme Rules to bodyslamming Luke Gallows last week on WWE RAW. This week wasn't an exception, although Ripley got involved after the match.

Karl Anderson defeated Damian Priest on tonight's episode, following which a brawl broke out between The OC and The Judgment Day. Rhea Ripley turned the tide in her group's favor with a low blow on Gallows before squaring up to Anderson and AJ Styles.

However, like every time she has "invited the fight," the babyfaces did not attack the former WWE RAW Women's Champion. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio eventually got the upper hand on The OC ahead of Crown Jewel.

Ripley took to Twitter to call them out for "being weak" and not standing up to her, telling them not to blame her for coming face-to-face with them. Here is what she said:

"“Rheas the problem”… Don’t blame me for you guys all being weak. I invite the fight, but no one wants to step up and accept it," tweeted Rhea Ripley.

It will be interesting to see what part Rhea Ripley will play at Crown Jewel following the events of WWE RAW, as The Judgment Day will take on The OC in a six-man tag team match.

Fans have a few suggestions on who can counter Rhea Ripley's actions following WWE RAW

The responses to The Nightmare's tweet saw several big names pop up, including male and female superstars. The most common one was Randy Orton, who has a history of attacking his female co-workers. He has RKO'ed the likes of Stephanie McMahon, Beth Phoenix, Stacy Keibler, and many others.

However, it doesn't seem like WWE will go ahead with competitive intergender matches. As a result, we may see a female star align with The OC on WWE RAW to take on The Judgment Day's female member. Charlotte Flair is among the options.

