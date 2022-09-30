"Absolutely insane"- Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise top WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently broke character to praise her arch-rivals, Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Beth Phoenix.

The Eradicator is currently a member of the heel stable, The Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and the newest member Dominik Mysterio. The heel stable has been in a long-term feud with The Rated-R Superstar and Rey Mysterio. The Glamazon has involved herself in the feud on several occasions.

Speaking in a recent interview with SPORTbible Australia, Ripley spoke highly of her on-screen rivals and mentioned how grateful she was to share the ring with all three of them.

The Eradicator added how much she liked the segment where Phoenix came out to protect Edge after Judgment Day attacked him on RAW:

“I watched Edge and Rey growing up, to be able to go out there and share the ring with them in any sort of way is absolutely insane. Even Beth Phoenix, being my dream opponent, and just having her come out and protect Edge. These are the sorts of things that I will remember for the rest of my life,” said Ripley. (H/T- SPORTbible Australia)

Rhea Ripley discussed her current gimmick and how much she loves it

Rhea Ripley opened up about her current gimmick and how much she likes it.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, The Eradicator mentioned that she likes being a menace and picking on everyone. Ripley further stated that she also loves her storyline with Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night RAW:

"Oh I’ve seen! Being a menace is the one thing I really enjoy doing, so I’m loving every second of it picking on everyone. A lot, I guess! I mean, I relish in it, I really do. I enjoy every second – especially knowing how worked up everyone’s gonna be about it. That just drives me to being more of a menace in a way! [laughs] But yeah, I love what I do, I am enjoying it," said Ripley. [H/T- Fightful Select]\

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley potentially facing Beth Phoenix in the near future? Sound off in the comment section below.

