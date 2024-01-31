Rhea Ripley breaks character to send heartfelt message to WWE rival

Rhea Ripley broke her character to send a beautiful message to one of her WWE rivals.

Since her main roster debut, Bianca Belair has been on a roll. She even captured the RAW Women's Championship and held the title for a long time. The EST is one of the most popular and athletic women in WWE.

Her popularity has earned her and her husband, Montez Ford, a reality TV show called Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, which takes a look into the lives of these two superstars as they navigate the waters of being a WWE Superstar.

The show is set to release on February 2. However, the show's premiere was already held and attended by several WWE stars.

One superstar who attended was Rhea. The Women's World Champion took to social media to share photos of herself with Bianca Belair from the event.

"#LOVEandWWE 💋🖤," she wrote.

Check out her tweet here:

Rhea Ripley was assaulted on RAW by Nia Jax

This past Monday on RAW, Bayley was in the ring with her Damage CTRL stablemates when Ripley interrupted her. The Nightmare was about to warn her against challenging for the Women's World Championship when Nia Jax attacked her from behind.

Nia sent her into the ring and continued to viciously attack. She then hit her with multiple leg drops before finishing her with the Annihilator. Following the assault, Jax turned her attention to Bayley and warned her against choosing Rhea Ripley.

Bayley then informed her that she would make her decision on SmackDown.

Based on this assault, it looks like Nia Jax has her eyes set on Mami next. It will be interesting to see who will emerge on top in this mammoth battle.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley's message to Bianca Belair? Sound off in the comments section below.

