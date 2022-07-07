"F’N disgrace" - Rhea Ripley breaks character to send out important message to WWE Universe

While bullying on social media continues to get worse and worse, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has had enough of it.

Earlier this week, SmackDown star Shotzi was bullied off Twitter due to fans attacking her over her performance at Money in the Bank on Saturday night.

The abuse has gone even further and there are now fans who are becoming increasingly vile and disturbing. But Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day has decided to address these people head-on and remind them that their tweets are affecting the lives of real people and not just the WWE Superstars you see them play on television. Tweeting out:

"Hi, Demi here.... Ya know, the real life human inside Rhea Ripley. Just wanted to point out that WRESTLERS & any form of ENTERTAINER is a real life human off screen. Don't wish harm on ANYONE. Don't wish for anyone to be BURIED. Don't wish for anyone to be FIRED. F'N disgrace," Ripley said.

Rhea Ripley hasn't wrestled since the June 6 episode of WWE RAW

Rhea Ripley hasn't been inside a WWE ring since the June 6 episode of Monday Night RAW. On the night she defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a fatal four-way match to become the number one contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship.

A couple of weeks later, Belair announced on RAW that Ripley wasn't medically cleared to compete and wouldn't face her for the title at Money in the Bank. Since then, The Nightmare stated on her Instagram page that dental and brain issues are keeping her out of the ring at the moment.

Even while off WWE programming, Ripley has continued be involved in storylines with The Judgment Day, taunting the Mysterios after their match against Damian Priest and Finn Balor on RAW.

While there is sadly no end to online bullying in sight, it's always good to see WWE Superstars like Ripley not afraid to stand up and remind people that this kind of behavior isn't appropriate under any circumstances. If Ripley's tweet can change even one person's behavior today, it was absolutely worth doing.

