Rhea Ripley breaks character to send message to young WWE fan

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently broke kayfabe to send a kind two-word message to a young fan on social media.

On Night One of WrestleMania 40, Mami and Becky Lynch went head-to-head for the Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day member emerged victorious over The Man, thus solidifying her place at the top of the women's division.

A fan shared a short clip on X/Twitter wherein a young girl named, Lena was excited to watch Ripley defend her title against Becky Lynch on television. The little kid also sported Mami's wrestling gear while vibing to her theme song before her parents surprised her with a WrestleMania 40 trip.

This video surely touched Rhea Ripley's heart, forcing her to break her on-screen heel character and share her reaction on X with a two-word message for Lena. The 27-year-old female star wrote:

Check out The Nightmare's tweet below:

"My heart 🥹"

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley on facing WWE SmackDown star, possibly at WrestleMania

The Judgment Day member recently opened up about facing SmackDown star Jade Cargill at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Storm recently teamed up with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat the Damage CTRL trio of Asuka, Dakota Kai, and Kairi Sane at WrestleMania 40. As of now, Mami and the former AEW star are yet to cross paths since the two women are on RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat show in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley shared that she's eager to face Jade Cargill inside the squared circle and that the blockbuster match should take place at WrestleMania.

"Yeah, I mean, it really excites me; it does. I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part, she does everything correct, and when that day comes, I think it's a big match feel. I don't know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, 42, or 43; I'm not sure, but when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it and people are going to be looking forward to it. So, I'm also looking forward to it," she said.

Watch the video below:

On this week's RAW, Liv Morgan unleashed a sneak attack on Mami backstage. It appears WWE is planning a Women's World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and the former Riot Squad member at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

Poll : Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill at next year's WWE WrestleMania? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion