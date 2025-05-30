Rhea Ripley once again breaks the internet; shares stunning new photo

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley shared a stunning new picture on her social media ahead of this week's SmackDown. The photo quickly garnered widespread attention and has since gone viral across the internet.

On the May 19, episode of RAW, The Nightmare faced Zoey Stark and Kairi Sane for a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Mid-match, Zoey Stark suffered a knee injury and was forced to leave the ring for medical attention. Ripley then defeated The Pirate Prince to qualify for the gimmick match on June 7 in Los Angeles.

Earlier today, Mami took to her Instagram story and posted a picture that instantly broke the internet. Alongside the jaw-dropping image, the former Women's World Champion shared a two-word message ahead of the Friday night show.

"Good mornin 🌞."

Female WWE veteran comments on Rhea Ripley's strengths and weaknesses

Wrestling veteran Natalya recently shared her thoughts on The Eradicator's rise in the Stamford-based promotion. She discussed this during an interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter.

The former WWE Divas Champion praised Rhea Ripley's recognition that top stars emphasize their presence and aura. Nattie considered working with the former Judgment Day member a highly positive and straightforward experience. The Queen of Harts had a hilarious response to Mami's weaknesses.

"She knows, she understands that less is more, which is what a lot of the top stars understand. It's about your face, it's about your energy, it's about your vibe. So she is just so great to work, she is just so easy to work with. I love working with her," Natalya said. "She needs to stop being so sexy," she added.

Rhea Ripley lost the Women's World Title to IYO SKY on an episode of RAW before WrestleMania 41. It will be exciting to see if The Nightmare can secure the MITB briefcase at the upcoming premium live event.

