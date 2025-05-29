"She needs to stop being so sexy" - Natalya chuckles when asked about top WWE star's weakness (Exclusive)

Natalya is one of the most experienced veterans in the WWE locker room today, helping the next generation of stars find their footing. When recently asked about a particular star's weaknesses, she had an interesting answer.

Ad

The star being talked about is Rhea Ripley, who is arguably the most prominent star in the women's division today. Her rise to her current position has been meteoric, and she has managed to cultivate a sizable fan base with her skills in the ring and character work. Natalya is apparently also a fan of her and enjoys working with her.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya talked about the strengths of the Eradicator. She said:

Ad

Trending

"She knows, she understands that less is more, which is what a lot of the top stars understand. It's about your face, it's about your energy, it's about your vibe. So she is just so great to work, she is just so easy to work with. I love working with her." [1:57 onwards]

When asked about Rhea's weaknesses, Natalya humorously responded and stated:

Ad

"She needs to stop being so sexy." [2:15]

Ad

The WWE veteran also talked about Lyra Valkyria

Natalya is apparently also very impressed with Lyra Valkyria, enough to want a match with her.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Natalya mentioned how much she enjoyed watching Lyra's WWE matches. She also claimed that she wanted to face her somewhere down the line.

"I think that she is a great, I think she is, I love her style. She loves wrestling, she is a great wrestler. I really enjoy watching her. She had a match the other night against Bayley, and it was so—it was on RAW, and it was so much fun. I loved watching her. I think she is so talented; every time I see her wrestle, I really wanna wrestle her. I am just like, I can't wait for us to wrestle. I think her weaknesses at this moment is, we just need to see more of her. I think that like, it's not her fault or anything, I just wanna see more of her." [0:50 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen when and if Natalya and Lyra Valkyria will get a chance to hash it out in the WWE ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More