Rhea Ripley breaks silence after attacking WWE legend's son on RAW

After Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to break her silence after attacking Dominik Mysterio on this week's show.

During Rey Mysterio's match against Finn Balor, the latter's Judgment Day stablemate walked out carrying Dominik on her back. The distraction led to a big win for the former Universal Champion.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley took further shots at Dominik, as she posted the following tweets:

"Rhea is Papi."

Over the last few weeks, Judgment Day has been feuding with The Mysterios. Edge also made his return to WWE programming, setting his sights on his former stablemates who booted him out of Judgment Day.

Priest and Edge are expected to square off against each other on the August 22nd episode of Monday Night RAW.

Damian Priest's honest take on working alongside Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley played a crucial role in recruiting Finn Balor into The Judgment Day and replacing Edge with the former Universal Champion. The trio finally seems to have found its rhythm as a faction, courtesy of their backstage relationship with one another.

Speaking to Metro in a recent interview, Priest revealed what it was like for him to work alongside the two WWE stars. He said:

"The Judgment Day, with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley it’s easy when you get to work with your friends and people that you just adore and get along with."

The group was initially formed after Priest assisted Edge in his win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Shortly afterward, Ripley also joined forces with the faction in the same manner.

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Vishal Kataria