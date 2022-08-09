WWE Superstar gives honest opinion on what it is like working with former Universal Champion and Rhea Ripley 

Damian Priest has explained what it is like for him to work alongside Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day.

The trio is collectively working together on Monday Night RAW and made headlines after booting Edge out of the faction a few weeks ago.

Speaking to Metro in a recent interview, the former WWE United States Champion claimed that working with Balor and Ripley is easy, as all three of them are on quite good terms in real life.

"The Judgment Day, with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley it’s easy when you get to work with your friends and people that you just adore and get along with," said Priest.

WWE star Wild Boar recently praised Rhea Ripley

The 25-year-old star has come a long way in WWE. Currently regarded as one of the most important stars in the women's division, The Eradicator is no stranger to working on NXT UK and NXT in the past.

She is a former NXT UK Women's Champion and is also a former NXT Women's Champion.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, NXT UK star Wild Boar praised the former RAW Women's Champion for her character and other aspects. He said:

"We talk about NXT UK success story, right? She's one of, if not, the best female wrestlers in the world. Easily top five, generally. I mean, look, she has a look that nobody else has, she's changing stuff up. It's class."

After being absent from WWE programming for a while, Ripley made her return and also accompanied The Judgment Day at SummerSlam during their match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The Eradicator has also set her sights on both Dominik and his sister, Aalyah.

Meanwhile, Judgment Day has engaged in a feud with Edge, who made his return at SummerSlam and took out both Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

