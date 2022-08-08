"She has a look" - Current WWE Superstar talks about Rhea Ripley's character transformation (Exclusive)

NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar recently praised Rhea Ripley's success story and character development in WWE.

Ripley has significantly transformed during her WWE run. In the past, she was known to have long, blonde hair, among other things. In recent times, however, she began to sport a more gothic look with her short, black hair. Along with her physical transformation, she has also improved as an in-ring performer.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wild Boar mentioned that Ripley is brought up when people talk about NXT UK success stories. He also called her one of the best female wrestlers in the world.

"We talk about NXT UK success story, right? She's one of, if not, the best female wrestlers in the world. Easily top five, generally. I mean, look, she has a look that nobody else has, she's changing stuff up. It's class," the NXT UK star says. (7:30-7:54)

After working in NXT UK from 2018 to 2019, she returned to the US version of the show. She made her main-roster debut in March 2021 and quickly captured the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Asuka at WrestleMania 37.

The Nightmare is currently wrestling on RAW as part of Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor and Damian Priest, and they are feuding with Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and Edge.

Wild Boar predicts a bright future for Rhea Ripley in WWE

In the same interview, the NXT UK Superstar added how Rhea continuously evolved her character in the developmental brand as well.

"When she was on NXT UK, you kind of knew that if she kept on evolving and evolving, every period in her career up until this point, and I'm assuming it's just gonna keep on going. She's incredibly good at evolving and leveling up each time. If someone said to me she's gonna be a megastar in about a year, two years, I'd be llike, 'Yeah yeah, I believe you,'" Boar said. (8:04-8:34)

It's no wonder that Ripley can change her looks and level up her skills inside the ring. Now that she has returned from injury, fans can expect her to shake things up further in the women's division.

