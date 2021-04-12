WrestleMania 37 Night Two Results: Incredible finish to main event; Controversial finish to Orton vs The Fiend

Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan kicked off Night Two of WrestleMania 37 in pirate outfits after country star Ashland Craft performed America The Beautiful. Randy Orton was the first to make his way to the ring for his match with The Fiend.

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37

Alexa Bliss was out after Orton and there was a giant music box at ringside that she played. After a couple of seconds, the box opened up and The Fiend emerged from within it as the lights turned red and his entrance theme played.

The Fiend was back to his original form and attacked Randy with a clothesline right out of the gate. Orton fled the ring and when Wyatt followed, he sent him into the announcers desk. However, it did not affect The Fiend.

The Fiend got the Mandible Claw in before Randy got the DDT from the ropes. Yet again, Wyatt no-sold the offense and took another DDT before getting up and hitting a clothesline. Randy hit a third DDT and got ready for the RKO.

The Fiend hit the Mandible Claw before Orton could land the move and turned it into Sister Abigail as the ring started spewing fire. But before Wyatt could finish off The Viper, Alexa was seen on top of the box, covered in the same black goo that Orton was coughing up weeks ago.

Wyatt approached Alexa and she held out her hand. Orton used this opportunity to hit the RKO and pick up the win at WrestleMania 37.

Result: Randy Orton def. The Fiend

After the match, Alexa was still there and The Fiend looked at her as the lights went out. When the lights were back on, the ring was empty.

Grade: B+

Bayley tries to impress WWE Hall of Famers at WrestleMania 37

Backstage at WrestleMania 37, Eric Bishoff was there with Titus and Hogan when Bayley tried to get him on her show. Bishoff shot her down before Bayley bragged about herself and the legends walked off.

