"BURN it all" - Rhea Ripley breaks silence after forming an alliance with WWE Hall of Famer and former champion

Rhea Ripley has broken her silence after allying with Edge and Damian Priest at WrestleMania Backlash. The Australian star became a part of the Judgement Day stable at the recent WWE premium live event.

At WrestleMania Backlash, the former NXT Women's Champion assisted The Rated-R Superstar in picking up a huge win over AJ Styles. The shocking turn of events occurred after Priest came to his stablemate's aid but was dealt with by Finn Balor.

Taking to Twitter, Ripley quoted a tweet featuring her and Edge, as she wrote the following:

Let’s do it. Let’s BURN it all. JudgmentDay #WWEBacklash

Check out Rhea Ripley's reaction below after she joined Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash:

Edge and Priest joined forces at WrestleMania 38. On a recent edition of RAW, The Phenomenal One was rescued by Balor, who took the fight to Judgment Day.

Styles and Balor then went on to share the "Too Sweet!" gesture inside the ring, hinting at the formation of a new alliance on RAW. It now remains to be seen if Ripley's former tag team partner Liv Morgan will join the babyfaces in their battle against Edge's faction.

Liv Morgan reacted to Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash

Speaking of Liv Morgan, shortly after Rhea Ripley aligned herself with Edge and Damian Priest, her former tag team partner took to Twitter to share an angry reaction.

The two women were previously part of a tag team and have even challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the past, including WrestleMania 38. However, The Nightmare went on to attack her tag team partner on RAW and betrayed her in the process.

It's safe to say that Morgan wasn't too impressed with Ripley's decision, as she wrote the following on Twitter:

"A travesty."

Check out Liv Morgan's reaction to Rhea Ripley joining Judgment Day below:

