Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, Liv Morgan, and others react to former WWE Superstar's pregnancy announcement

Several big wrestling names, including Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, and Liv Morgan, recently took to social media to react to a former WWE Superstar's pregnancy announcement. The name in question is TNA's Killer Kelly.

After making a huge name in Westside Xtreme Wrestling by becoming the inaugural wXw Women's Champion, Kelly joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2018. She started performing on NXT, where she wrestled in a few bouts, including a match against Japanese legend Meiko Satomura. However, the 32-year-old was released from her contract in January 2020 and is currently performing in TNA.

Killer Kelly recently took to Instagram to announce that she was pregnant. In her post's caption, Kelly wrote that she and her partner, Myron Reed, wanted to keep her pregnancy private, but they finally decided to share the news with the world.



Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Killer Kelly's post, including Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Zachary Wentz, Cedric Alexander, Toni Storm, Lyra Valkyria, Gigi Dolin, Kelani Jordan, and more. Meanwhile, Natalya, Renee Paquette, Deonna Purrazzo, Bronson Reed, and Naomi left comments on it.





Former WWE Superstar Killer Kelly sent a two-word message to Rhea Ripley

Before Rhea Ripley got legitimately injured and had to vacate her Women's World Championship, she was spotted flaunting her title alongside then-TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Killer Kelly.

Kelly took to her X/Twitter handle to share a photo alongside The Eradicator and wrote an interesting two-word message, seemingly calling herself "Daddy."

"Daddy and Mami," she wrote.



Many fans want Killer Kelly to return to the Stamford-based promotion at some point. It will be interesting to see whether the former TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champion will ever make her WWE comeback.

We at Sportskeeda congratulate Killer Kelly and her partner, Myron Reed, for this heartwarming news.

