Rhea Ripley is being buried by WWE after her championship was suddenly taken off her, says veteran; he thinks she “p***ed off” someone

Rhea Ripley is being buried by WWE, a veteran has now revealed. This comes after the star didn’t have the best time on RAW this week.

Ad

On the Monday Night Show, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair were both in the ring with IYO SKY, ignoring her and pushing her away. SKY had enough of it and knocked The EST down with a punch. She also slapped Ripley across the face, making her look shocked. Industry veteran Vince Russo has now said this is a sign they are burying Ripley.

This comes after the star lost her title to SKY recently, thanks to Bianca Belair distracting her.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the fact that they were making The Eradicator sell a slap from someone half her size, in the shape of IYO SKY, was a very bad sign. He said that they were burying her as she did nothing but stand there, drawing comparisons to Chyna, saying that she would never have allowed that to happen.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Russo further suggested that Ripley may have done or said something that crossed someone backstage, and that’s why this was happening.

Ad

“Bro, I swear, man, they are burying Rhea Ripley. She’s going to get slapped in the face by IYO SKY and sell it and do nothing? I’m going to put Chyna in that spot. Ivory slaps Chyna in the face and Chyna doesn’t do anything? Bro, they are burying Rhea Ripley. I don’t know what she did, what she said, who she p***ed off. You’re going to have a girl half your size slap you across the face, and you’re going to just sit there and sell it?" (29:01 – 29:34)

Ad

Ad

The star is currently trying to insert herself into the title picture, with a match between Belair and SKY scheduled for WrestleMania 41 at the moment.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback