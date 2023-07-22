Rhea Ripley calls out "bullying" in latest post on Social Media

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is fed up with what she perceives as "bullying" by wrestling fans. The Aussie native took to social media to address her concerns.

In a short post on Twitter, Rhea Ripley voiced her displeasure at people who make mocking comments online and hide it under the vile of joking, making it very clear that she does not find them funny at all:

"Things aren’t “real” within this industry until you all wanna hide bullying as “funny comments”. Just saying, y’all aren’t funny." - Rhea Ripley, Official Twitter

Ripley did not point out a specific instance, nor did she make clear precisely what she was referring to. One could speculate that it has to do with her on-screen relationship with fellow Superstar Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley and the current NXT North American Champion have been closely bonded since September 2022, when Dominik turned heel and formally joined The Judgement Day. The two have become a cocky powerhouse couple, much to the disdain of the WWE Universe.

Rhea Ripley recently sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy following a social media Q&A

In a now-viral post, WWE NXT's Twitter page posted a sneak-peak of a clip where Ripley responds to fan inquiries on social media. She would go on to give a shocking response when asked, "What's you're favorite thing to do with Dominik Mysterio?"

Ripley would cheekily respond, "I think you already know the answer. F**k". As one may expect, the response sent shockwaves and garnered a tremendous amount of reactions.

Despite their on-screen relationship, Ripley and Dominik are not a real-life couple in any capacity. The Eradicator is dating AEW star Buddy Matthews and has been for a while now. At the same time, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

