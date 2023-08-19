Rhea Ripley calls male WWE Superstar "bit*h" on social media

Rhea Ripley recently took to social media to mock current WWE Superstar and her fellow Judgment Day stablemate, Damian Priest.

Ripley and Priest were recruited into The Judgment Day by Edge. They are currently stablemates with Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio, who later joined forces with the group.

Taking to Instagram, Ripley and Priest went back and forth while mocking each other. This led to The Eradicator sarcastically calling Priest a "bit*h".

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's one-word message to Priest:

Priest is the reigning Money in the Bank briefcase holder. However, his briefcase has been the source of much heartache within The Judgment Day, as it recently led to Finn Balor suffering yet another loss to Seth Rollins.

At the SummerSlam premium live event, a moment of confusion between Balor and Priest led to Rollins retaining the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rhea Ripley recently sent a six-worded message to Cathy Kelley

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send an interesting six-worded message to Cathy Kelley.

Previously, The Eradicator announced her "breakup" with Kelley and announced that WWE announcer, Samantha Irvin was her new "girlfriend".

Following Ripley and Kelley's breakup, the latter has been trying her best to catch the WWE Women's World Champion's attention. In response to a recent tweet from the WWE correspondent, The Eradicator sent out an interesting six-word tweet. She wrote:

"But real hearts are super expensive,"

Ripley is the reigning and inaugural WWE Women's World Champion. She was presented with the newly introduced title after the SmackDown Women's Title was discontinued.

The Eradicator is currently feuding with Raquel Rodriguez, whom she recently brawled with. A match between the two women is yet to take place. This past Monday night on RAW, Ripley defeated Indi Hartwell in a singles match.

