Rhea Ripley has an interesting six-word message for Cathy Kelley after their "breakup"

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to send a six-worded message to WWE personality, Cathy Kelley.

Ripley and Kelley's social media interactions has often been the talk of the town. Previously, Ripley even announced that WWE announcer Samantha Irvin was her "new girlfriend."

Since then, Kelley has tried her best to catch The Eradicator's attention, which she once again got on X (fka Twitter). Responding to Kelley's recent post, Ripley sent out an interesting message:

"But real hearts are super expensive" wrote Ripley

Nia Jax previously claimed that she is willing to return to WWE to face Rhea Ripley

Former WWE star Nia Jax recently expressed her interest in facing Rhea Ripley and is willing to return to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking in a previous interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Jax even spoke about Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who are currently feuding with one another. Jax said:

"I think Becky's doing her own thing with Trish [Stratus], and I think that's good. I love Trish. Yeah [surprised Stratus returned]. Trish, honestly, she looks incredible. She's ageless, I'm jealous of her. Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple of pegs."

Jax further spoke about Ripley and even praised her. She said:

"I think she's incredible," Jax said. "She's so talented. I mean, I saw her when she first came up on the main roster. I even saw her in NXT. She's got such a long list of talents she can do. I really enjoy watching her, especially standing up to the guys."

The former RAW Women's Champion added:

"Oh yeah, I could see her having amazing matches with all the men, actually," Jax continued. "I had a match with Rhea once before and she busted my eye open, so maybe I'll have to get a little payback. I think we'd have a good dogfight in there."

Rhea Ripley is the reigning WWE Women's World Champion and is currently working on both RAW and NXT, simultaneously.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley's Twitter back-and-forth? Sound off in the comment section