"I hope that she shows that she has a pair"- Rhea Ripley calls out WWE Hall of Famer for a first singles match in 10 years

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley expressed her desire to stand across the ring from Beth Phoenix.

The WWE Hall of Famer was last seen in action at the Royal Rumble this year, where she teamed up with her husband, Edge, to defeat The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team match. Beth wrestled her last singles match in 2012 against AJ Lee.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Rhea Ripley disclosed that she looked up to Beth Phoenix as a child. The Eradicator also had some tough words for Phoenix, calling out the latter for a match.

"I say it all the time. Beth Phoenix is my dream opponent. Growing up, watching her, I thought she was absolutely incredible. She's someone that I idolized and I really looked up to, being a bigger girl, having a different frame to everyone else. So I'm very excited. I hope that something does happen. I hope that she shows that she has a pair and she's the one that wears the pants in her relationship and she comes back to Monday night. Because I'm ready," said Rhea Ripley.[From 1:00:57 to 1:01:26]

Rhea Ripley has been involved in a war of words with WWE legend Beth Phoenix

Rhea Ripley has been at odds with Beth Phoenix ever since she and Damian Priest sided with Finn Balor to kick Edge out of The Judgment Day. The two women have often exchanged words on social media.

Beth Phoenix also made her presence felt on RAW last month as she came out to save Edge from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Judgment Day.

However, the villainous stable did manage to get their hands on Edge earlier this month. The Rated-R Superstar was attacked by all four members of the Judgment Day after his match against Dominik Mysterio.

The group particularly targeted Edge's leg as Finn Balor delivered a Coup De Grace on the former's leg, taking him out indefinitely. However, the former WWE Champion could be back soon as he's advertised for the company's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules.

Rhea Ripley, meanwhile, hasn't competed in a match since her injury a few months back. The Eradicator has hinted that she'll soon be back in action and a match against Beth Phoenix could be a perfect return to the squared circle.

