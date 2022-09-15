Rhea Ripley has interesting reaction to WWE Hall of Famer stealing her style

Rhea Ripley doesn't seem to be making too many friends outside of The Judgment Day as of late.

Following her confrontation with Beth Phoenix on Monday Night RAW in Toronto, Canada last month, fans have been incredibly eager to see these two women face each other inside the squared circle. It appears that the RAW Superstar wants it as well, as she continues to poke at The Glamazon on social media.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix took to social media recently to show off her new shoes that are branded from the horror franchise Friday the 13th. Funny enough, it seems Ripley has the same pair of shoes and couldn't wait to show Phoenix up on social media, tweeting out a picture of her wearing the shoes with the following caption:

"They all wanna be like Papi," Ripley said in a tweet.

Beth Phoenix slyly threatens to beat down Rhea Ripley the next time she sees her in person

With her husband Edge sitting at home following an attack by The Judgment Day on RAW, there is clearly no love loss between Phoenix and Ripley.

The Glamazon responded to Ripley's tweet by letting her know that she'll make sure to let The Nightmare get a really close look at her shoes the next time she sees her, implying that she's going to kick her in the face.

"Aww twinsies! I'll make sure to give you a REALLY close look at mine the next time I see you! *kissy face emoji* *flex emoji*," Rhea Ripley said in a tweet.

What do you make of Ripley's comments? Are you excited about a potential match between herself and Beth Phoenix somewhere down the line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see a match between Rhea Ripley and Beth Phoenix? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi