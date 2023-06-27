Rhea Ripley challenged to major match two days after WWE Money in the Bank

Current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been challenged to a title rematch on RAW after WWE Money in the Bank.

Natalya faced Ripley for the latter's title at Night of Champions but was overcome in a short match that The Eradicator dominated. Since then, The BOAT has also lost to Zoey Stark and seems to be a shadow of her former self.

The former Divas Champion Natalya asked for another shot against The Eradicator on the July 3 edition of the red brand. The challenge was offered during tonight's backstage promo segment of WWE RAW.

Natalya stated in the interview that her most brutal fight was in her brain, but she was hell-bent on demonstrating that no one could undo what she had accomplished throughout her professional life.

After tonight's show, the 41-year-old star took to Twitter to share a message about her upcoming match.

"The fear of losing is nothing compared to the fear of giving up," Nattie wrote.

Nattie @NatbyNature The fear of losing is nothing compared to the fear of giving up.

The Judgment Day member upset The Queen of Harts in 69 seconds in their previous official match on May 27 at Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

A rematch was scheduled for the June 19 RAW. However, Rhea Ripley attacked Natalya before the bout, knocking her into the ringside barricade. The bout never began after that.

