Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, Lana, and others react to Dominik Mysterio's heartfelt Instagram update after wedding

Rhea Ripley and many other superstars have reacted to Dominik Mysterio's latest Instagram post following his wedding.

Dirty Dom got hitched to his longtime partner, Marie Juliette, this week. He has now shared a bunch of heartfelt pictures from his wedding.

The pictures garnered wholesome reactions from several WWE Superstars, including Rhea Ripley.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Stars' reactions to Dominik's wedding post (via Dominik's Instagram)

Dominik Mysterio talks about his partner's understanding of WWE

Dominik's wife, Marie Juliette, didn't have any clue about the inner workings of pro wrestling and the business as a whole.

Here's what Dominik told Bakers Bantering:

"She had no idea about wrestling. She had no clue what was going on. And even when we were dating in high school, she like, she never really came to the shows because, at that time, I wasn't really like super invested in wrestling. I was playing sports and still going to school and figuring life out and whatnot. But closer to my senior year she traveled with us. And I remember it was the first time she had gone to like a WWE it was in New York City and my dad was walking, we were walking with him, and this little girl just sees my dad and she absolutely loses her freaking mind and just starts bawling her eyes out," he said.

Dominik is Rhea Ripley's on-screen romantic partner, who's engaged to former WWE star Buddy Matthews. The Eradicator and Dirty Dom's on-screen relationship has been a massive hit with the fans for quite some time now. WWE has toned down on the duo's interactions lately.

Ripley was in attendance at Dominik's wedding to Marie Juliette and stunned in a red dress.

The entire Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its heartiest congratulations to Dominik Mysterio and his family!

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Is Dominik the biggest heel in WWE? Yep! No! 0 votes View Discussion