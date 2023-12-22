Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, and other female WWE stars pose for a cute photo ahead of Christmas

WWE Superstars Rhea Ripley, Chelsea Green, and Maxxine Dupri are some of the top women on RAW. They posed with many of the other beautiful women of the brand for a great Christmas photo for the holiday season.

Rhea Ripley recently got into a rivalry with Ivy Nile on the latest edition of RAW. Meanwhile, Piper Niven and Chelsea Green lost their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark are now looking to build themselves as the next top challengers.

However, all the women of the brand decided to put their rivalry aside for a great group photo ahead of Christmas. It features some former champions, including Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Natalya, and Nikki Cross.

Additionally, fans can see Jax lift Candice LeRae at the back, so she can be seen in the picture. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is fittingly at the center of the photo as she is carrying the division.

Check out the photo below:

WWE Superstars work hard even during the holiday season to entertain their fans. This year, Triple H will give them some extra time off to spend with family and air recorded shows for fans to enjoy.

Rhea Ripley will face Ivy Nile for the WWE Women's World Championship on RAW

The latest edition of WWE RAW saw The Creed Brothers challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The clash saw a rivalry between Rhea Ripley and Ivy Nile develop.

Mami tried her best to interfere in the match and help her faction retain the title. However, Ivy Nile displayed unimaginable strength to take down Ripley and stop her from interfering.

While Priest and Balor still retained the title, it looks like the rivalry between the two sides is far from over. Fans will see Nile challenge Ripley for the Women’s World Championship on RAW Day 1.

The match will be electric as both women will look to showcase their strength against each other. Nile is a powerhouse, even though she is one of the smallest women on the roster. The match will give her a chance to impress fans.

Do you want to see Ivy Nile defeat Ripley for the Women's World Championship on RAW?