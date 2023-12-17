Why is next week's episode of WWE SmackDown taped tonight?

Following the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown, the company has already taped next week's edition of the blue brand. However, the decision to pre-record the show raises a significant question regarding the potential reasons behind it.

For those unaware, recent reports indicate that Triple H has granted a full week off to the talents, considering that Christmas is just around the corner. Due to this, the company has decided to pre-record next week's SmackDown, allowing all the talent to enjoy a short break from the Stamford-based promotion from December 19 to December 25.

The decision from the Chief Content Officer has had a positive impact on the backstage locker room of the company, as The Game prioritizes the importance of family for WWE stars.

Not only this, the decision by Triple H is also ground-breaking in the working pattern of Vince McMahon, as it's rare during his time for stars to get a week off before the holidays. With Christmas being a festival of full joy and exchange of gifts, the decision from the King of Kings enables WWE stars to celebrate this festive season with their families.

Following this break, the company is set to be back on track with their Holiday Tour, which features the in-ring return of CM Punk and also a show on January 1, 2024, marking the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW.

Moreover, the company has already confirmed a high-profile match for the show, as Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre.

(SPOILER) Big match announced by Nick Aldis for SmackDown 2024

With the next episode now taped by the company, several spoilers for the show have surfaced on the internet. One of the major spoilers reveals an announcement for a significant match on the first WWE SmackDown episode in 2024, named New Year's Revolution.

The upcoming show will feature a segment involving AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton.

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the December 22 episode of SmackDown

The segment will commence with the Phenomenal One being interrupted by The Megastar. Styles will then reveal the reason why Knight took his spot, teaming up with John Cena and eventually facing Roman Reigns for the title bout, as the catalyst behind his attack on SmackDown.

Following the confrontation with Randy Orton, a tussle ensues between the two for the opportunity to be the next star to step up against Roman Reigns for the title.

This prompts the unexpected appearance of Nick Aldis on the show. Aldis confronts the three of them and announces a triple threat match between AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton for the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, dated January 5, 2024.

The winner of this triple threat match will earn the right to face the Tribal Chief at Royal Rumble 2024.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold on the show and who will ultimately challenge the Undisputed Champion at the next premium live event.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.