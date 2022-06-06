"Learn to utilize" - Rhea Ripley claims her Hell in a Cell gear didn't arrive on time, details truth about new attire

Rhea Ripley has revealed the truth about her newly worn attire at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

Ripley teamed up with her Judgment Day stablemates Edge and Damian Priest for a Mixed Tag Team Match on the show. The former RAW Women's Champion and co. walked out with a win on the night.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator claimed that her actual gear didn't arrive on time, hence, she decided to utilize whatever she could work with. Ripley wrote the following:

When your gear doesn’t arrive in time… You learn to utilize what you have #HIAC #YouAreWelcome

This was the first time Ripley teamed up with WWE legend Edge. The former assisted her faction leader at WrestleMania Backlash, helping him beat The Phenomenal One in a one-on-one match.

Since joining Judgment Day, the former RAW Women's Champion has mostly been teaming up with her good friend and former United States Champion, Damian Priest.

The WWE Universe was fond of Rhea Ripley's new gear

Rhea Ripley's new gear got the WWE Universe talking on social media. In response to her tweet, fans claimed that the former RAW Women's Champion looked good.

In Hell in a Cell, Edge, Ripley, and Damian Priest defeated AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan in a tremendous tag team match between the two teams.

After a back-and-forth match between the two groups, Edge picked up the win for his side after hitting a spear on Balor. The former Universal Champion was also pinned on the night.

Post-match Judgment Day posed over Balor's body, as Judgment Day will now hope to move on from this feud to something fresh and new in the future.

