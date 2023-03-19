Rhea Ripley claims that she would 'never reject' 34-year-old superstar

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a flirtatious message to current AEW star and House of Black member Buddy Matthews.

The Eradicator will face Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the WrestleMania 39 Premium Live Event.

Taking to social media, Matthews' recently uploaded a photo of himself and captioned it:

"d e v I l s . r e j e c t."

Reacting to the AEW star's photo, Ripley sent out a four-word message to the former as she mentioned that she would never reject him.

"I'd never reject you," Ripley commented.

Rhea Ripley spoke about her WrestleMania 39 goal

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her WrestleMania 39 goal.

While speaking in an interview on Xfinity Hangouts, The Eradicator mentioned that she would aim to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, which would make her the first Grand Slam Champion with the NXT Women's Championship.

Rhea further added that this would be her fourth WrestleMania, where she would be competing for the title.

"Now, for me, it's NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania, RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, and now the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. To know that I've only been on four WrestleManias, and every single one of them has been with a championship on the line, is so insane," Rhea said.

Ripley continued:

"If I end up knocking off Charlotte and become the SmackDown Women's Champion, then I become a Grand Slam [Champion] with the NXT Women's Championship as well, which is something that no one's done. So, I think that's really cool."

It would be exciting to see if Flair can defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against The Eradicator or not.

