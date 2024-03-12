Rhea Ripley claims that a top female WWE Superstar "wants" her

Rhea Ripley took to Twitter/X to send an interesting message to her former tag team partner, Liv Morgan.

On this week's Monday Night RAW, Morgan lost a singles match to Becky Lynch. The 29-year-old was looking for retribution after Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender for Ripley's title.

Following Morgan's match against The Man, both stars were confronted by Ripley. Morgan boldly stated that she would take everything away from Mami before the latter shifted her focus towards Becky Lynch.

In reaction to their brief confrontation on RAW, Ripley sent a three-word message aimed at Morgan, claiming that she "wants" her.

"She wants me," wrote Ripley.

Ripley and Morgan are former tag team partners. Collectively known as Liv 4 Brutality, the duo was never able to win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Eventually, Rhea Ripley betrayed her tag team partner and joined The Judgment Day in a move that completely changed her career. Since joining the faction, The Eradicator has won the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

The title was later replaced by the newly introduced Women's World Championship.

