Rhea Ripley comes up with a confusing plan, sends out a five-word message following RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently sent out a five-word message following RAW.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce booked a Fatal Four-Way match to determine which team will compete against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Before the bout, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark were seen around Judgment Day, and the duo eventually faced The Eradicator and threatened her. In the show's main event, Cody Rhodes announced that Randy Orton would return at Survivor Series to join the babyface team against the Judgment Day group in the WarGames match.

Following tonight's episode of RAW, Ripley took to social media to share a confusing message. Posing with a skull, she claimed to have some plans for the future.

"Mami’s always got a plan 😜💀 #WWERAW," wrote Ripley.

Bully Ray shared his honest opinion on Rhea Ripley pairing up with Drew McIntyre

While speaking in an interview on the Busted Open Radio, Ray mentioned that when he saw The Eradicator standing beside Drew McIntyre, the duo looked like a 'power couple.'

The veteran added that although everything about McIntyre pleases him, it would be interesting to see his mic skills when he starts speaking.

Bully Ray detailed:

"I've got to tell you, last night seeing Rhea standing next to Drew –- I was like, 'Woah, that looks like a power couple if I've ever seen them. I want to see the follow-up on Drew, because remember my take on Drew is that it's not about his physicality, it's not about his look -– Drew does everything extremely well. Drew's look to me is so amazing, he just has it all ... but it's about when he talks. Let's see what he has to say next week."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rhea Ripley and Judgment Day.

