Rhea Ripley comments on 25-year-old WWE star calling himself "that MF"

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has shared her opinion on Dominik Mysterio referring to himself as "that MF."

The 25-year-old turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio, three months ago at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. After assisting the legends in defeating Damien Priest and Finn Balor, the youngster attacked the legendary Luchador and Edge. He soon joined The Judgment Day and has gone from strength to strength as a heel.

Dominik recently crashed Thanksgiving at the Mysterio residence and attacked him. Michael Cole called Dominik an "ungrateful punk" for his actions, but the latter has now justified his actions by sending a scathing tweet.

The youngest member of the Judgment Day faction aggressively noted whether anybody liked it, but he's that one MF. Well, Ripley couldn't agree more with that statement.

"Yes, you are," Ripley reiterated.

You can check out the tweets below:

Vince Russo criticized WWE for giving Rhea Ripley an unusual nickname

Rhea Ripley didn't have the best night on Monday Night RAW as she was defeated in a huge triple-threat match.

On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone discussed the latest episode of the red brand. Russo specifically discussed his issues with Rhea Ripley's new nickname, The Eradicator.

It's unusual for a female talent to have a nickname like Ripley's, and Russo noted that the younger audience would not understand what an Eradicator is.

"What the frick is that? Bro, am I going to run out and buy the Eradicator t-shirt? Like, what is that? First of all, would any single kid know what that means? Absolutely not. I don't know what it means," Russo said.

However, Vince Russo admitted that WWE's creative choices for the Australian superstar left him cold.

