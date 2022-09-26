Rhea Ripley comments on faction member destroying WWE legend

Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently commented on Damian Priest destroying Rey Mysterio on Monday Night RAW.

The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest took on Rey Mysterio and Matt Riddle on the latest episode of RAW. During the match, Priest flattened the veteran wrestler with a clothesline, much to the elation of other members, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio.

The former RAW Women's Champion retweeted a video of Priest hitting Rey Mysterio. It showed her and Dominik celebrating the move with The Nightmare motioning a baseball swing. Ripley expressed her joy and stated the following:

"Swing Batta Batta Swing!" wrote Ripley.

Rhea Ripley on her evolution this past year

The former RAW Women's Champion's character has undergone a major change since she became a member of The Judgment Day, with her becoming more ruthless and cold.

Rhea Ripley, alongside her fellow Judgment Day members, appeared on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump. During the show, The Nightmare was asked what has changed for her in her WWE career over the past year. The Nightmare replied that she is more confident in herself and her decisions.

"Oh, immensely," Rhea Ripley said. "I feel like the main thing that's changed is my mental stability. Yeah, I'm definitely more confident in myself. I know what I want. And it's the same as what these boys want and that's why we're all on the same page. "

The former RAW Women's Champion added that the faction doesn't care who they have to go through to reach their goals.

"We don't really care who we have to go through to get to it. If you're on our side, you're on our side. That's cool. If you're not, we're gonna go through and that's the mentality that I have now and I think that's why I've changed so much."

The Judgment Day have been embroiled in a massive feud with Edge and Rey Mysterio over the past few months. The feud also saw Dominik betray his father and the Rated R Superstar at Clash at the Castle to join the heelish faction. They also took Edge out a few weeks ago on RAW.

It remains to be seen what is next for Ripley and co. as Rey Mysterio and Edge seek revenge.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's changed persona? Sound off in the comments section.

