Rhea Ripley compares her relationship with Dominik Mysterio to previous one with female WWE star

Current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley recently compared her relationship with Dominik Mysterio and her former tag team partner. The star is none other than Liv Morgan.

Earlier last year, both The Eradicator and Morgan were tag team partners. The two seemed to be inching towards becoming champions. Unfortunately, they were unable to capture the gold, and Ripley turned on her friend. Shortly after, she joined The Judgment Day.

Ripley slowly grew into the muscle of the faction and is the backbone of Dominik Mysterio. A fan recently took to Twitter to remind the SmackDown Women's Champion about the time she was happy being Liv Morgan's tag team partner.

The Eradicator mentioned that she doesn't care for Morgan anymore and that she's moved on from her to Dominik Mysterio.

"There’s a reason these tweets are OLD… Cause Mami’s UPGRADED to some Latino Heat 🔥⚖️ #StayMad," Rhea Ripley tweeted.

Damian Priest claims that Rhea Ripley is the greatest female wrestler

A member of The Judgment Day, Damian Priest was recently a special guest on WWE's The Bump. During the show, he opened up about the Nightmare. He mentioned that she is one of the most talented wrestlers on the roster and is the top champion in the company.

"Rhea [Ripley] is the number one champion in the entire company right now. Rhea is, in my opinion, the all-time greatest female wrestler. I can't think of one woman in the history of this business or on the planet right now that could threaten her. Nobody can dominate her. Rhea Ripley is in a class of her own."

The Archer of Infamy also mentioned that he would love to be the one to induct the SmackDown Women's Champion into the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I hope I get to induct her [Rhea Ripley] into the Hall of Fame, or at least be a part of it when that day comes. Her being the number one pick, that is a no-brainer," Damian Priest said.

Ripley is set to defend her title against Zelina Vega at the Backlash Premium Live Event this Saturday night.

