Rhea Ripley confesses the surprising reason why she joined Judgement Day

Rhea Ripley shocked the world by joining Edge's Judgment Day faction at the recently concluded WrestleMania Backlash. She showed up in a mask to assist The Rated R Superstar in defeating AJ Styles.

On the latest episode of RAW, the Nightmare finally revealed why she joined the faction.

Edge officially introduced Rhea Ripley as the newest faction member on the red brand this week. During her promo, the former RAW Women's Champion stated that she was sick of signing autographs for fans and then seeing them for sale on eBay. She felt that she was being "used" by fans.

Ripley recently turned heel by turning on her former tag team partner Liv Morgan. The Nightmare's presence and persona may prove to be an effective addition to the faction.

After the promo, she defeated Liv Morgan in an entertaining match. Damian Priest also faced Finn Balor and lost via disqualification. Later, Judgment Day attacked Styles and Balor and laid them out.

It remains to be seen whether The Phenomenal One, Balor and Morgan will team up in the future to take on the heel faction.

What did you make of Rhea Ripley's promo on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

