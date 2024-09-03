Rhea Ripley confirms her medical status after walking around RAW in a crutch

Rhea Ripley had a tough night on the RAW after Bash in Berlin. While she was celebrating her win at Bash in Berlin and targeting Liv Morgan again, she was taken out and her ankle was targetted. After the medical team attended to her, she was seen walking around RAW in a crutch, she would give a crucial update.

This week on RAW, Rhea Ripley called out Liv Morgan for a challenge - this time with the Women's World Title on the line. If fans recall, Ripley never technically lost the title, but that claim was put to rest after Liv Morgan beat her at SummerSlam. That win, however, had a major asterisk to it while Ripley's pin over her at Bash in Berlin didn't.

When Damian Priest asked Rhea Ripley (who was in a crutch) about her medical status, she said that it was only for precaution and that she would be fine.

"Just a precaution, I'll be fine," Ripley said.

Damian Priest was challenged to a tag team match and he didn't have a partner, so the former Women's World Champion said she had someone in mind, with the crowd going "YEET" in response.

Meanwhile, Liv Morgan accepted the challenge for the Women's World Title rematch.

It looks like Ripley will be out of her crutch in a week or so.

