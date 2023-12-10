"RHEA RIPLEY COUNT YOUR DAYS", "Show WWE who the real Mami is" - 25-year-old star's surprising challenge stuns fans

The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley stalks the ring with a captivating blend of raw power and gothic allure. Whether defending her title against fierce challengers, Mami's rule as champion has been a rollercoaster ride of excitement and drama.

However, a surprising challenge from a rising 25-year-old star has shocked the WWE Universe. The name in question is Lola Vice who came into the limelight after she defeated Kelani Jordan in the final of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament at the 2023 Halloween Havoc.

With the Breakout Tournament contract, Vice has secured an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Champion in the future. While still a newcomer, the 25-year-old star's confidence and swagger isundeniable.

In a tweet that sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe, the former MMA fighter hinted at an audacious plan. She pondered the possibility of cashing in her coved Breakout Tournament contract not for the NXT Women's Championship, but for the ultimate prize: the WWE women's title.

"Or maybe I’ll just cash it in for the WWE women’s title 😏@WWENXT," Vice wrote.

Check out her tweet below:

This bold statement sparked a frenzy of speculations that Lola Vice might set her sights on Rhea Ripley's title. It has also left fans eagerly anticipating whether the Breakout Tournament winner should dare to challenge The Nightmare for the title or not.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

While Lola Vice's bold declaration to challenge for the WWE Women's World Championship ignited the wrestling world, whispers of doubt began to surface. Fans pointed out a critical hurdle in her plan.

The Breakout Tournament, which awarded the 25-year-old her coveted contract, is exclusive to the NXT brand. This inconvenient reality throws a wrench in her ambition, as she cannot simply waltz onto RAW or SmackDown to challenge for the main roster title.

Rhea Ripley sends a message to Dominik Mysterio after losing the NXT North American Championship

At the 2023 NXT Deadline, Dirty Dom faced Dragon Lee for the North American title. The 28-year-old star replaced Wes Lee's spot since he was away from in-ring competition due to an injury.

Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio also came down to the Deadline event as the title bout saw Dragon Lee take off the title from Dominik Mysterio. Rhea Ripley couldn't help but beam with pride as she recognized young Mysterio's staggering number of matches this year - over 100!

"Am I upset? Sad? Mad? Yes. But @dominik_35 has been THE BIGGEST WORKHORSE within WWE all year! His growth has been insane… Very VERY proud! Forever my Champion 🖤 #NXTDeadline," Mami wrote.

Check out The Nightmare's post below:

For now, Lola Vice's chance to go to the main roster and potentially cash in the Breakout Tournament contract on the Judgment Day member is down the drain. Only time will tell if the WWE Universe witnesses an exciting bout between the two women in the future.

