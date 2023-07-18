Rhea Ripley has created an astonishing statistic in 2023 so far

Reigning Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has been having a great 2023 with The Judgment Day. It does not only show on WWE television but also based on her current match statistics.

Ripley started off the year by winning the Women's Royal Rumble match to earn a title shot at WrestleMania 39. She then defeated Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion. She was later awarded the Women's World Championship by Adam Pearce.

According to Wrestle Features on Twitter, The Eradicator has a 2023 win percentage of 94.0% – or 93.5%, to be precise – so far. One of the highest on the main roster, she has only lost twice this year. She has 29 wins out of 31 matches on television and live events.

The two losses came in mixed tag team matches in February and May. Her first defeat of the year happened at Elimination Chamber when she teamed up with Finn Balor and faced off against Edge and Beth Phoenix.

The second loss came on the May 5th edition of SmackDown in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were defeated by Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega of the LWO.

Rhea Ripley's championship reign has been a bit underwhelming

Some fans are disappointed with WWE for how the company has booked Rhea Ripley's current championship reign. Ripley has not done anything truly significant since beating Charlotte Flair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

The 26-year-old superstar successfully defended her title against Zelina Vega at Backlash. She then squashed Natalya at Night of Champions before a banger rematch on the July 3rd episode of Raw.

Since retaining her championship against Natalya, WWE has teased Raquel Rodriguez as Ripley's next opponent, possibly at SummerSlam. Becky Lynch also teased a potential feud with Ripley before Money in the Bank, while Iyo Sky has only tried to cash in on Asuka.

