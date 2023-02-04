Rhea Ripley credits current WWE rival for historic Royal Rumble victory

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley made history at this year's Royal Rumble as she won the women's battle royal despite coming in at #1. The Eradicator credited her arch-rival Edge for the historic feat.

Ripley's faction, The Judgment Day, has been embroiled in a feud with Edge ever since the heel group turned on their former leader. The Rated R Superstar's wife, Beth Phoenix, also got involved in the rivalry over time. The Glamazon returned to WWE programming at Royal Rumble where she attacked Ripley during a brawl.

Despite her brawl with Pheonix earlier in the night, Rhea Ripley went on to win the over-the-top-rope battle royal. She became the first woman to win the competition from #1. The Nightmare credited her former leader for teaching her, as Edge also won the men's Royal Rumble from the #1 position in 2021.

'Mami' could soon come face-to-face with Edge inside the squared circle. There have been rumors about Finn Balor and Ripley facing The Rated R Superstar and Beth Phoenix at the Elimination Chamber PLE, which will take place in Montreal, Canada.

Rhea Ripley will face Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 after her standout performance at the Royal Rumble. The Eradicator did not waste much time deciding on her opponent for the Show of Shows. Ripley announced on RAW after the Rumble that she intends to go after Charlotte Flair's SmackDown Women's Championship.

Ripley has a score to settle with The Queen as the latter twice dethroned her as champion. Charlotte won the 2020 edition of the Royal Rumble, after which she shockingly decided to go after Rhea's NXT Women's Championship.

Charlotte also defeated Rhea for the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank 2021. However, with The Judgement Day by her side, Mami is stronger than ever.

Do you think The Eradicator can usurp Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

